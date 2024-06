A US photographer is suing the estate of the late blues singer BB King and the artist’s record label Universal Music for allegedly using unauthorised pictures on album covers.

In a lawsuit filed on July 7 at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, Glen Craig claimed his photographs of the singer had been used for more than 40 years on albums dating back to 1971.

King died last year aged 89.

Craig is asking for damages and a jury trial.