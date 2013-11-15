Subscribe
15 November 2013Copyright

Baidu facing multi-million dollar lawsuit for alleged copyright infringement

A group of Chinese companies have joined forces to issue search-engine Baidu with a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

The lawsuit, which has been pursued by a group of China's biggest online content providers, including Sohu, Tencent, LeTV and Youku Tudou, calls for damages stretching to around RMB 300 million ($49.2 million).

Together, the companies form the Joint Action Against Online Video Piracy in China, which also includes US organisation The Motion Picture Association of America.

On Wednesday November 13, it announced a declaration in capital-city Beijing, and promised to fight online piracy both on computers and mobile phones.

The group claims Baidu, alongside technology firm QVOD, which runs a video player that allows streaming from the Internet, is providing access to pirated videos by using software to obtain it from other sources.

"Baidu is distributing content without authorisation while engaging in activities that are beyond the scope of a search engine,” the group said in a statement.

“Via hotlinks, users are able to access content hosted on third party sites. Such content can be viewed using Baidu video applications while Baidu takes advantage of licensed content, storage and bandwidth of third party video sites."

Victor Koo, chairman of China’s largest video-content website Youku Tudou, said in a statement he hoped more people, “together, with government, authorities and copyright holders,” would join in the campaign and “strengthen cooperation … combat piracy, and jointly promote the process of genuine networks."

Earlier this month WIPR reported that Baidu, the Chinese equivalent of Google, shut down its newly-launched online shopping mall after only 24-hours amid fears of copyright infringement.

Baidu could not be reached for comment at the time of writing, however, according to reports in China, it responded to the issue in a statement posted on its Sina Weibo account, the Chinese equivalent of microblogging website Twitter.

"Baidu Video has always attached great importance to copyright protection in the video industry," the posting said.

“Since the beginning of last year, the company has taken many measures against piracy, including an automatic screening system to eliminate pirated videos, a platform to receive complaints about piracy and refusing to recommend pirated videos to users.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Chinese ‘e-mall’ shut down amid copyright concerns
5 November 2013   A newly opened online shopping forum launched by a Chinese search engine has been shut down within 24-hours after being caught up in a copyright storm.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
China sets new damages record in EV trade secrets case
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Is the US clampdown on bad faith TMs creating collateral damage?
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims