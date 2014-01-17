Subscribe
17 January 2014

Authors group opens office in China

The International Confederation of Authors and Composers Societies (CISAC) has opened a regional office in Beijing.

CISAC’s new office will coordinate the protection and promotion of authors’ interests throughout the region, a statement said.

The office is backed by the National Copyright Administration of China (NCAC), the country’s government agency responsible for enforcing copyright legislation.

“China is a vibrant artistic market, and it is vital to CISAC that the rights of creators, in all repertoires, are recognised and protected in this country and throughout the region,” said CISAC director general Olivier Hinnewinkel.

“The NCAC is a valuable partner for CISAC to achieve this goal and we truly appreciate the Chinese government’s support,” he added.

In Beijing, a city “blessed with creators and creativity”, according to Hinnewinkel, CISAC held an opening ceremony to mark the office’s opening.

The ceremony was attended by guests including the director general of NCAC, and other senior Chinese officials from the National People’s Congress, State Council, Supreme People’s Court and China Federation of Literary and Art Circles.

Following the ceremony, there was a seminar on the future of copyright and collective management in the region, focusing on the role that they play in the lives of creators and commercial users.

