Subscribe
shutterstock_188707796_gmstockstudio
13 February 2020CopyrightRory O'Neill

Australian province settles copyright battle with licensing agency

The Australian province of New South Wales has settled a long-running dispute with the country’s Copyright Agency over the use of copyright-protected works in internal government files.

The Copyright Agency is a non-profit that licenses access to copyright-protected works on behalf of Australian creators. It had been locked in a dispute with the government of New South Wales at the country’s Copyright Tribunal over the province’s copying of “tens of millions of pages of author, researcher, photographer, cartoonist, journalist and publisher content”.

The dispute related to what royalties New South Wales owed for use of the works.

New South Wales has now agreed to pay an “agreed remuneration for the period from July 1, 2012, to June 30, 2023”, it confirmed in a statement.

While the amount to be paid was not disclosed publicly, the Copyright Agency said in a statement that both parties considered it to be “fair and equitable”.

The Copyright Agency has previously been trenchant in its criticism of New South Wales, having published quotes from creators who said they were “shocked that for over five years the NSW Government has refused to pay a fair rate for its use of copyright material produced by Australian writers and publishers”.

“It’s important that people who research and write–scientists, social policy makers, fiction writers and others–are paid appropriately for their work. If it’s useful enough to use; it’s valuable enough to pay for,” one Copyright Agency member said.

“The resolution of the dispute represents a fair outcome for copyright owners and taxpayers, and avoids a lengthy court process,” a spokesperson for the province’s Department of Communities and Justice said.

Copyright Agency CEO Adam Suckling said that Australian law provided for provincial governments such as that of New South Wales to make “an unlimited number of uses of copyright material for the services of government”, as long as a remuneration agreement is reached.

“It is pleasing that we have been able to agree a sensible and reasonable outcome for our members with the State,” Suckling added.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Philips sues TCL again, this time over 4K TVs

Novartis makes tough diversity demands on outside counsel

Chilean winemaker registers pisco TM despite Peruvian opposition

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Wales must face Dylan Thomas copyright claim
9 June 2020   The Welsh government is not immune from a lawsuit which claims that it infringed on copyright-protected photographs of poet Dylan Thomas in a tourist campaign.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit
Rapper beats rival as US court finds failure to fully register copyright