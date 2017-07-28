Subscribe
cowlickcreative
28 July 2017Copyright

ASCAP teams up with BMI to launch licensing database

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) and Broadcast Music Inc (BMI) have teamed up to create a database of musical works in a bid to “offer greater transparency to music users and the industry”.

The performing rights organisations announced the collaboration, which is due to launch in the last quarter of 2018, on Wednesday, July 26.

According to a statement, the database will “feature musical works from its combined repertories that will deliver an authoritative view of ownership shares in the vast majority of music licensed in the US”.

A team of copyright experts from the two companies began working on the project over a year ago in anticipation of demand from licensees and the industry for more clarity on ownership shares.

The database will initially be made publicly available on both the ASCAP and BMI websites and will indicate where other performing rights organisations may have an interest in a musical work.

“ASCAP and BMI are proactively and voluntarily moving the entire industry a step forward to more accurate, reliable and user-friendly data,” said Elizabeth Matthews, CEO of ASCAP.

She added: “We believe in a free market with more industry cooperation and alignment on data issues.”

The joint database will roll out in phases, with the first expected to launch by the end of 2018, and include the majority of ASCAP and BMI registered songs.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Germany’s Supreme Court refers copyright queries to CJEU

Rolls-Royce handed victory in IPR brought by GE

Dentons adds three partners and 11 associates from MoFo

Chocolate brand seeks declaratory relief to stop Mars litigation

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Pitfalls in licensing litigation
14 April 2021   Covering as many bases as you can is essential for both parties when drafting a license agreement. If and when disputes arise, you want to avoid as many pitfalls as possible to avoid litigation, and failing that, an unfavorable outcome.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones