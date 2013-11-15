Subscribe
algeriapic
15 November 2013

Algeria joins two copyright treaties

Algeria has told the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) it will sign up to two of its copyright treaties.

The North African country will become part of the WIPO Copyright Treaty (WCT) and WIPO Performances and Phonograms Treaty (WPPT).

A statement on the WIPO website confirms the country’s accession to the treaties and adds that they will take effect as of January 31 next year.

Signed in Geneva, in 1996, the WCT outlines additional protections for copyright deemed necessary due to advances in information technology and ensures that computer programs are protected as literary works.

Also signed in 1996, the WPPT was designed to maintain the protection of the rights of performers and producers of phonograms.

A statement from Algeria’s IP office, The National Office of Copyright and Neighboring Rights, says its accession will “undoubtedly expand and strengthen” its efforts to fight against all violations of literary and artistic IP.

“The Ministry of Culture has made the issue of human rights of literary and artistic property and against all their attacks, one of the priorities of its agenda,” it says.

“Algeria is a member of several international instruments and is ready to join future treaties of WIPO.”

