pan-photo-agency-shutterstock-com-alec-baldwin-
13 September 2016Copyright

Alec Baldwin sues art dealer for selling ‘fake’ painting

US actor Alec Baldwin has sued a Manhattan art dealer for allegedly selling him a fake painting for $190,000.

Mary Boone, an art dealer who owns two galleries in New York, reportedly sold Baldwin an alternative version of Ross Bleckner’s “Sea and Mirror” painting in 2010.

Boone had reportedly informed Baldwin that she was able to get the original painting for him, but after the painting was examined by experts this year, it was found not to be an original painting by Bleckner, who created it in 1996.

Baldwin is reportedly claiming the difference in value of the two paintings and attorneys’ fees.

Ted Poretz, Boone’s attorney, reportedly said: “Ms Boone has no interest in misleading clients and we are confident that this frivolous and vindictive lawsuit will be dismissed.”

He added: “Ms Boone offered him a full refund and took every step to handle this in a professional manner.”

More on this story

Copyright
New masters: painter’s win clarifies ‘pastiche’
23 March 2022   By applying the copyright exception to an ‘analogue’ work, a German court reflected our digital reality, says Christiane Stuetzle of Morrison & Foerster.


