26 January 2021CopyrightRanjan Narula and Shabnam Khan

A boost to consumer confidence

The e-commerce industry in India has undergone unprecedented growth in the last few years. By 2021, the industry is estimated to worth $84 billion, according to Deloitte. While the advent of the e-commerce industry has proved to be a boon for sellers and consumers alike, it has also posed several challenges from regulatory and legal perspectives, with laws still evolving.

In this context, the Indian government has made sweeping changes to address the unique issues arising in this digital age and the growing e-commerce industry in the form of the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020.

These rules apply to all e-commerce transactions involving goods or services over digital or electronic networks and include e-commerce entities that are not established in India but offer the sale of goods and services to India’s consumers.

There are several compliance requirements, duties, and liabilities set out for the e-commerce entities. A few notable rules are:

