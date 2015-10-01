Subscribe
pres-panayotov-shutterstock-com
1 October 2015Copyright

$250m copyright claim melts away after Disney suit thrown out

Disney has survived a $250 million payout after the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit threw out author Isabella Tanikumi’s claim that the film “Frozen”infringed her copyright.

On Tuesday, September 29, the third circuit reaffirmed a judgment from the US District Court for the District of New Jersey that the 2013 film was not infringing.

At the centre of the dispute is Tanikumi’s memoir titled “ Yearnings of the Heart”. The book, published in 2011, focuses on Tanikumi’s family struggles in the Peruvian Andes.

Tanikumi claimed that the Disney film infringed her copyright and filed a lawsuit at the New Jersey district court in September 2014.

She claimed that there were 18 instances of “characters, plots, sub-plots and the storyline” lifted by Disney from her work.

For example, she claimed the settings of “snow-covered mountains” were too similar and that both her work and Disney’s film centre around two sisters with opposite coloured hair.

The district court had granted Disney’s motion to dismiss the case in February 2015.

Tanikumi appealed against the district court’s dismissal, arguing that the court erred by comparing the works at the pleadings stage.

However, the three appeals judges presiding over the case were not convinced by her argument. First, they said, in determining the similarity of two works a district court judge does not need to assess the factual questions and therefore can compare the works at the pleadings stage.

Second, they said, Tanikumi failed to complain about any “legally recognised similarities” between both works.

The judges said: “The similarities that ‘Yearnings of the Heart’ and ‘Frozen’ share pertain only to generic plot and theme ideas, not protectable expressions.

“While both works feature a mountain setting, an intense sisterly bond, an untrue lover, and a resolution in which the female protagonist comes into her own without the help of a man, copyright law does not protect such common topics in autobiographical literature and film,” they concluded.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Disney fails to sink 'Pirates’ infringement suit
1 September 2020   Walt Disney has been unsuccessful in its bid to persuade the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to consider revoking the revival of a lawsuit that claims it stole elements of an earlier screenplay.
Patents
Marvel suits up to win back comic book characters
27 September 2021   Marvel has launched a slew of countersuits against a consortium of ex-Marvel writers and artists to win back copyrights to some of its most recognisable characters, including Spider-Man, Iron Man and Thor.
Copyright
Disney can’t throw ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ suit
20 December 2021   A California judge has denied Disney summary judgment in a copyright infringement case brought by former employees claiming that the media giant stole their “Pirates of the Caribbean” script.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation