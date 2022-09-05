Connected cars and patent litigation Why were Toyota, Honda, and GM sued by Intellectual Ventures

The automotive industry is undergoing radical change across the globe. As Akio Toyoda, President of Toyota Motor Corporation said in 2018 at “THE CONNECTED DAY”:



“The automotive industry is currently facing the era of major transformation said to occur only once every 100 years. It is said that within as few as 20 years since the appearance of the Model T (Ford), almost all horses have been replaced by automobiles. Now, 100 years later, we are facing with new competitors, technology companies which have entirely different views from that of the automotive industry. We are exactly entering a phase in which the future of automobiles could change drastically.”

However, it’s this rapid change that may have just triggered a litigious and costly period of ‘automotive wars’ for organisations internationally. One example of this is the 2021 case in which Intellectual Ventures (IV) filed patent litigations against Toyota, Honda, and GM in the US.



Who is IV and why did it file the patent litigations against Toyota and others? And will such patent litigations related to connected cars increase in the future?



Takanori is a guest professor at the Osaka University Graduate School of Medicine and formerly a lecturer at the University of Tokyo Graduate School of Medicine and Faculty of Medicine. He is a mediator/arbitrator in Japan. Takanori works in wide areas of international and corporate matters with a focus on intellectual property law, competition law and international commerce. The patent litigations he has participated covers the fields of IT and Telecommunications, electronics and machinery, pharmaceuticals, chemistry, which involve advanced technology such as semiconductors, biotechnology, etc., and which are cross-border matters. He has extensive experience on representing and advising multinational and domestic clients and have advised them on FRAND matter.

