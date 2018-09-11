Conference preview: LES 2018 Annual Meeting

For more than 50 years, the Licensing Executives Society (LES) has been an influential association for IP, technology, and business development specialists, representing a highly diverse community of professionals across multiple industries.

LES is hosting its 2018 Annual Meeting in the “City of Innovation”: Boston. More than 500 IP professionals and decision-makers will gather to address the latest IP trends and topics.

The event will get under way on Monday, October 15 with a welcome featuring Walter Copan, director and undersecretary of commerce for standards and technology at the National Institute for Standards and Technology. Joining him is Andrei Iancu, director and undersecretary of commerce and IP at the US Patent and Trademark Office. They will share their expertise on the current trends in the world of IP.