14 February 2020

Conference preview: Going ‘beyond trademarks’ at the CITMA Spring Conference

The theme of the Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys (CITMA) Spring Conference will be “ Beyond trademarks: a global perspective”, at the IET London, March 18–20, 2020.

Speakers from around the world will share their expertise, giving delegates the chance to hear the latest global updates on, among other things, pharmaceuticals, advertising, and case law.

The conference also offers the opportunity to network with IP professionals from around the globe at the Houses of Parliament.

The ticket includes a welcome drinks reception, two days of talks and discussion on global IP, and a gala dinner at the Houses of Parliament, with a tour of the building for the first 150 booked delegates.

Attendees will enjoy two full days of networking opportunities and sessions with IP professionals from across the globe.

The entire conference is spread over three days (beginning with an evening drinks reception), providing a chance for delegates to expand their professional profiles and industry knowledge.

For more information click here.

