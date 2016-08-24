Subscribe
rawpixel-com-shutterstock-com-handshake-
24 August 2016

China-Britain Business Council signs deal to protect IP on social media

The China-Britain Business Council (CBBC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) as part of its efforts to protect the intellectual property belonging to Chinese-social media websites Weixin and WeChat.

The MOU was co-signed with telecommunications company Tencent Holdings and the International Publishers Copyright Protection Coalition (IPCC).

According to the CBBC, more than 806 million people use Weixin and its sister app WeChat both inside and outside of China.

The deal promises to emphasise the importance of IP, as well as the development of enhanced protection mechanisms.

There will also be regular meetings to discuss “systemic” improvements on IP protection and the parties will work together to “explore” offline co-operation with law enforcement agencies.

The UK's IP minister Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe witnessed the signing of the MOU yesterday, August 23.

On August 15, TBO’s sister publication WIPR reported that Neville-Rolfe would attend the UK-China IP Symposium from August 22 to 26.

Jeff Astle, executive director of the CBBC, said: “This MOU signing is a significant step in protecting the interests of UK companies in China.

“There are clear and ambitious commitments on all sides and CBBC are confident about the impact our cooperation will have on the healthy growth of the Chinese internet and social media.”

He Fang, partner at King & Wood Mallesons, told WIPR: "The MOU is the second one of similar nature which the CBBC has achieved from a major social network. The first was signed with Alibaba, which owns the largest business-to-consumer and customer-to-customer platforms in the world ( Taobao.com)."

He adds: "British business will be able to have access to Tencent or Alibaba's fast track notice and removal mechanisms.This reflects positive interactions between the Chinese internet giants and Western brand owners."

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Alibaba launches new system to fight counterfeits
5 July 2016   E-commerce website Alibaba has launched a new system that it says streamlines communications and collaboration to help improve intellectual property enforcement online.
Patents
UK-China IP relationship to be strengthened
9 September 2016   The return of Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe, UK minister of state for energy and intellectual property, from China has brought new plans for the countries to encourage further IP collaboration.
Trademarks
Alibaba and China-UK business group expand brand protection
23 November 2017   E-commerce platform Alibaba and the China-Britain Business Council have strengthened their efforts to enhance IP protections for UK-based entities.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary
Is the US clampdown on bad faith TMs creating collateral damage?
CrossFit’s trademark invalidation bid fails in Singapore
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims