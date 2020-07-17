Subscribe
shutterstock_549375997_hannamariah
17 July 2020Muireann Bolger

Canada launches multi-billion dollar package to support IP development

The  Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), has today announced that its investment arm,  BDC Capital, will launch a C$160 million ($118 million) fund to invest in companies with IP portfolios that generate more than $1m in annual revenue.

According to the government-owned bank, the fund is the first of its kind in Canada and will provide financing for knowledge-based industries with portfolios including patents, design, and trade secrets. The fund was launched in recognition that companies with intangible assets such as IP can struggle to access capital.

Jérôme Nycz, executive vice-president at BDC Capital, said: “Our goal is to lead by example and fill this gap by providing the capital IP-rich companies need to enable commercialisation, increase competitiveness, and expand globally. Our hope is to inspire like-minded stakeholders to work alongside us to support even more companies and make Canada a leader in the IP space.”

BDC Capital has also unveiled a team led by managing partner Lally Rementilla, to support more IP initiatives. Before joining BDC Capital, she was chief executive of Rementilla Quantius, an alternative commercial lender with a focus on funding companies with intangible assets.

Rementilla said: “We are thrilled to launch this financing solution that will build and maintain a strong network of IP leaders within the Canadian IP ecosystem. Together, we will help Canadian companies leverage and protect their IP and continue to position Canada as a leader in the innovation economy.”

