Burns & Levinson hires two partners

US-based law firm Burns & Levinson has added two partners to its IP group.

Paul Pysher, who joins from Choate, Hall & Stewart, focuses his practice on prosecution, diligence and opinion work across a range of technologies including electronic circuits, computer hardware and software, network architecture and medical devices.

He has also previously worked on inter partes review proceedings. Prior to his legal career, Pysher worked at an aerospace company where he designed electrical interfaces for the Atlas rocket.

Also joining the firm is Christoper Schultz, who joins from IP firm Finnegan. Schultz, who is a trial attorney, has litigated matters before district courts, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the US Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeals Board and at the International Trade Commission.

His work is also dominated by technologies such as semiconductors, telecommunications and medical devices.

David Rosenblatt, a managing partner at Burns & Levinson, welcomed the new additions.

“Our IP group has been expanding rapidly over the past few years and we are always looking for outstanding lateral hires to help us meet the increasing demand for our client-focused and results-oriented services,” Rosenblatt said.

He added: “These two accomplished attorneys will be a valuable resource for our clients and our firm.”

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.