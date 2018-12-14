Subscribe
istock-481671872-claudiodivizia-1-
14 December 2018

British Museum extends licensing partnership with Chinese firms

The British Museum has agreed a new commercial licensing partnership with two Chinese firms.

The agreement, with  Alfilo Brands and  Tmall, will see the launch of a new range of licensed products based on the museum’s artefacts.

Alfilo is a consumer products company which holds exclusive licences to the British Museum’s cultural IP.

These include rights for the images of the artefacts held in its collections. The company also operates the museum’s store on Tmall, an online retail site owned by the Alibaba Group.

A press release issued today, December 14, said that Alfilo will extend its range of British Museum-licensed products over the next three years.

Alfilo has partnered with the museum since 2016. According to the statement, the museum has the largest licensing programme in the cultural institution sector in China, with sales predicted to reach $51 million this year.

Alfilo has produced over 500 museum-licensed products, including souvenirs, jewellery, textiles, electronics and home goods. The themes for the product range launched under the extended agreement will include ‘Pop Voyage’, ‘Electric Egyptian’, ‘Greek Legends’ and ‘East Side Story’.

Yizan He, CEO of Afilo, said that the company carefully selects artefacts from the museum to develop IP themes and libraries based on the latest retail and fashion trends.

Bo Liu, president of marketing and operations at Tmall, said the company was “thrilled to enable more than 600 million annual active consumers on our China marketplaces to experience its iconic, world-famous collections through products inspired by the museum’s collection”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Monster Energy loses TM appeal at EU General Court

EU court dismisses ‘Pet Cuisine’ trademark appeal

Thicke and Williams ordered to pay $5m to Marvin Gaye’s family

New chairman of EPO oversight body to face tough task: lawyers

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Chinese firms beat back Section 337 claims at ITC
21 October 2021   Three Chinese catering companies have secured a rare win in a US International Trade Commission investigation brought against them by Illinois Tool Works.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Is the US clampdown on bad faith TMs creating collateral damage?
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
Global trademarks set to surpass 100 million by 2026
Catching low-number copycats
How to combat malicious trademark applications in China
NPEs: US leads litigation activity but China sees 600% surge, says report
‘There’s too much at stake’: Unlocking China’s trade secrets regime
Chinese court upholds Burberry $800k win over ‘Baneberry’ infringer