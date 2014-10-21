Bond Dickinson hires two new lawyers

UK law firm Bond Dickinson has appointed two new lawyers to its office in Leeds.

Rachel Hearson and Samantha Lucas join the firm as a trademark attorney and solicitor respectively.

Both join the firm from Leeds-based law firm Walker Morris.

Hearson has experience in advising companies with trademark prosecution and portfolio management.

Lucas specialises in IP litigation and has worked with companies on cases in the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court.

They both follow Patrick Cantrill, who joined the firm as partner in May.

Mark Pearce, head of IP at the firm, said: “We are focused on growth and further recruitment as we cement the position of Bond Dickinson as a major force both regionally and nationally, on the UK IP scene.”