Bomhard IP announces partner promotion

Spanish law firm Bomhard IP has promoted a member of its team to partner.

Johannes Fuhrmann, who started in his new post March 1, focus on the protection and enforcement of trademarks.

He has advised the firm’s international clients on complex multijurisdictional matters as well as trademark portfolio management, searching, filing and prosecuting trademarks throughout Europe and worldwide.

Fuhrman has also represented clients before the General Court and the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Bomhard IP said the promotion of Fuhrmann confirms his talent and skills as a top professional.

In a statement, the firm said: “We congratulate Johannes for this will-deserved recognition of his current and future role in the firm.

“We are confident that he will contribute to the firm’s further success with the same passion that he has shown ever since has has been working with us.”

