Subscribe
shutterstock_1093404797_raihana_asral
1 April 2019

Benefit sues counterfeiters over fake cosmetics

San Francisco-based makeup brand  Benefit has taken several unnamed counterfeiters to court over the sale of fake cosmetics.

Benefit alleged that a group of counterfeiters are selling fake products online and infringing the brand’s trademarks, in a suit filed on Friday, March 29 at the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

According to the suit, the online sellers are based in China or another foreign jurisdiction, and the unique identifiers shared by the internet stores, such as design elements and the similarities of the counterfeit goods, suggest they are interrelated.

Benefit added: “Tactics used by defendants to conceal their identities and the full scope of their counterfeiting operation make it virtually impossible for Benefit to learn defendants’ true identities and the exact interworking of their counterfeit network.”

The cosmetics company said that the success of the Benefit brand has resulted in significant counterfeiting. To protect the brand, Benefit records its trademarks with US customs authorities and operates a worldwide anti-counterfeiting programme.

In the current suit, Benefit claimed that the defendants are using unauthorised search engine optimisation tactics and social media spamming so that their internet store listings show up at the top of relevant search results.

“Benefit has been and continues to be irreparably damaged through consumer confusion, dilution, and tarnishment of its valuable trademarks as a result of defendants’ actions and seeks injunctive and monetary relief,” claimed the filing.

Benefit also alleged that the defendants are using a variety of common tactics to evade enforcement efforts, such as registering new online marketplace accounts under new aliases once they receive notice of a lawsuit.

The brand has asked the court for injunctive relief to stop the infringement, an order that any marketplace platforms hosting the stores disable these services, and an order for an account of profits.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Abercrombie sues online retailers over counterfeits
4 February 2019   American fashion brand Abercrombie & Fitch is suing unnamed defendants for distributing counterfeit clothing items which the company claims infringe its trademarks.
article
Chanel accuses 94 online entities of counterfeiting
18 December 2018   French fashion brand Chanel has accused almost 100 (94) online entities of producing and distributing counterfeit goods through internet-based stores.
Copyright
Benefit and Tommy Hilfiger file identical lawsuits against counterfeiters
24 July 2019   Tommy Hilfiger and Benefit Cosmetics have filed identical lawsuits against suspected online counterfeiters.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright