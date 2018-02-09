Subscribe
picturepartners
9 February 2018

Arla recovers Castello cheese domain

Dairy co-operative  Arla has recovered the domain castellocheese.co from a respondent that allegedly engaged in a pattern of “abusive registrations”.

The dairy co-operative makes and sells the Castello brand of cheese and is the parent company of Tholstrup Cheese, which owns the ‘Castello’ trademark.

Arla complained to the World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) Arbitration and Media Center in November 2017.

The domain name, which was registered in May last year by Hu Yifei of Shanghai, China, resolves to a parked page featuring pay-per-click links.

According to the WIPO panel, Arla showed that the respondent had engaged in abusive registrations by registering 31 other domains, including names featuring well-known marks, such as outbacksteakhouse.co; smartfood.co; and bensherman.co.

The panel said that the domain is confusingly similar to the ‘Castello’ mark and the addition of the word “cheese” doesn’t dispel the confusing similarity.

Arla also established a prima facie case of the respondent’s lack of rights in the domain, explained the panel.

On bad faith, the panel noted that the respondent was “plainly aware” of the ‘Castello’ mark and its association with cheese.

“Considering that complainant uses the ‘Castello’ mark for its cheese products, the addition of the word ‘cheese’ exacerbates the confusion, making it appear that the disputed domain name is associated with complainant,” said Lawrence Nodine, the sole panellist.

Nodine added that the strategic use of ‘Castello’ and cheese in the domain name, paired with the respondent’s offer to sell the domain to Arla for an amount “far in excess of the cost related to the disputed” domain and the abusive registrations, support a finding of bad faith.

The  decision was handed down on January 29 and published on Tuesday, February 6.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act