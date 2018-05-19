Subscribe
19 May 2018Aislinn Burton

Anticounterfeiting Workshop: a Rare Opportunity to Exchange Views

Today more than 100 government officials, corporate in-house representatives, and digital commerce service providers will gather at a day-long Anticounterfeiting Workshop for the rare opportunity to collaborate on ways to combat online counterfeiting. Evident of the importance of this topic, this must-attend workshop quickly reached capacity and is sold out.

The stakeholders attending the interactive, discussion-heavy workshop will share best practices and lessons learned. By the end of the day, they will have developed ideas on how to enhance collaboration in order to effectively stem the rising tide of online counterfeiting.

Co-Chairing the Anticounterfeiting Workshop will be Jeremy Newman, UK Country Manager at Rouse (United Kingdom) and Myrtha Hurtado Rivas, Global Head Trademarks & Domain Names at Novartis International AG (Switzerland). They also serve as Co-Vice Chairs of INTA’s Anticounterfeiting Committee for the 2018 – 2019 term.

