Amazon launches Project Zero in India

Online marketplace Amazon has expanded its anti-counterfeiting programme Project Zero into India, three months after launching in Europe.

Project Zero, which Amazon claims “empowers brands to help drive counterfeits to zero”, was first launched in the US in February this year, before expanding into Europe and Japan.

More than 7,000 brands have enrolled in Project Zero across the US, Europe and Japan, and several Indian brands participated in a pilot prior to the programme’s launch in the country.

In a blog post, Dharmesh Mehta, vice president, Amazon worldwide customer trust and partner support, said: “With this launch, we’re excited to see many more brands in India, from small and emerging entrepreneurs to large multi-national brands, partner with us to drive counterfeits to zero and deliver a great shopping experience for our customers.”

Project Zero’s tools combine advanced technology and machine learning with a brand’s knowledge.

In addition to automated protections (which continuously scan the online stores and proactively remove suspected counterfeits), brand owners have access to a self-service counterfeit removal tool.

Amazon also offers a product serialisation capability, which provides brands with a unique code for every product it manufactures and allows Amazon to scan and verify the authenticity of every unit before it is shipped to a customer.

This story was first published on TBO.

