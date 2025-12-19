All in-house interviews
With experience spanning fashion, technology, medical devices and global brand protection, Stéphanie Espada is one of the driving forces behind the Finnish company’s IP strategy. 15 December 2025
Chuck Scholtz, head of IP at Verdiva Bio, shares the pressures of global filing strategies on tight budgets, why there’s no ‘right way’ to manage IP, and how to get the best results from external counsel relationships. 23 October 2025
In this exclusive interview, the president of the appeals court reveals his thinking on transparency, bringing more countries on board, and the hidden delays in the EU Commission’s SEP plan. 23 September 2024
