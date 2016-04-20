Alibaba chair to discuss anti-counterfeiting strategy

Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma will discuss his organisation’s efforts to clamp down on counterfeiting during a key note speech at the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition’s (IACC) spring conference, the organisation has announced.

The IACC’s 2016 Annual Spring Conference, takes place from May 18 to 20 in Orlando, Florida.

The theme of this year’s conference centres on securing the global supply chain from counterfeiting and piracy.

Ma’s speech will focus on the importance of the e-commerce industry collectively coming together to fight counterfeits, as well as Alibaba’s efforts to protect its own IP rights.

Bob Barchiesi, IACC’s president, said: “The spring conference provides a communication channel between different parties to engage with one another and discuss practical and innovative solutions to counterfeiting and piracy.”

This was first published on Trademarks and Brands Online.