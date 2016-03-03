19,000 sign up to .wales

The .wales and .cymru top-level domains (TLDs) have had 19,000 registrations since their launch a year ago, according to domain name registry Nominet.

In a statement yesterday, March 2, Nominet said .wales and .cymru now rank among the top ten European geographic TLDs, alongside .berlin, .paris and .london.

In a blog post outlining the response, Ieuan Evans, chair of the Wales stakeholder group at Nominet, said the domains were popular from the start and that more than 1,000 were sold in the first hour.

The domains went on general sale on March 1, 2015, the same day as Wales’s national holiday, St David’s Day.

Among the parties that have registered for a domain include rugby team The Scarlets and the Arts Council of Wales.

Russell Haworth, chief executive of Nominet, said: “The welcome for .cymru and .wales has been fantastic. It’s great to see that businesses, individuals and organisations across Wales have signed up to celebrate their identity.”

