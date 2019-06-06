Subscribe
shutterstock_1161906805_jacob_lund
6 June 2019

YouTube stars urged to stop using counterfeit make-up

The City of London Police’s Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) has called on YouTube influencers to stop using fake make-up in online tutorials, to mark World Anti-Counterfeiting Day.

In a press release issued today, June 6, PIPCU warned that counterfeit make-up could be harmful to the user, potentially resulting in infection, rashes and burns.

According to PIPCU, counterfeit beauty products are becoming “increasingly common and easily available”, particularly on online marketplaces and social media.

In the release, PIPCU said that counterfeit cosmetic products, including eyeliner, mascara, lipgloss and foundation, have been found to contain toxic levels of dangerous substances such as arsenic, mercury, and lead.

“All of these can cause allergic reactions, such as skin irritation, swelling, rashes and burns as well as leaving the consumer with longer term health problems,” the statement added.

Last week, TBO  reported that fake cosmetics products were becoming “increasingly pervasive” on social media, according to Red Points, a brand protection services provider.

The Red Points survey revealed that 19.5% of respondents had purchased fake cosmetics by mistake online.

Detective Inspector Nick Court of PIPCU said that the unit was “concerned that popular YouTube stars are using counterfeit make-up in their tutorial videos”.

“This not only puts them at risk of infections, rashes and burns, it could also encourage their followers to use the same harmful products,” Court added.

As ever with counterfeit products, PIPCU also warned that, aside from the health risks of using fake make-up, consumers should beware of “providing personal details to non-reputable sellers”.

These details are often used by criminals to commit fraud, the statement said. PIPCU also reiterated its commitment to working closely with authorities to crack down on counterfeit websites.

World Anti-Counterfeiting Day was established by the  Global Anti-Counterfeiting Group (GACG) in 1999. GAGC is a coalition of international IP rights enforcement bodies dedicated to advancing global efforts to halt the spread of counterfeit goods.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
Technology patent experts join Frost Brown Todd
M&S festive gin sinks Aldi in ‘lookalike’ case
UK diverges from EU on 'acquiescence' in trademark dispute
Battle of the logos: Tesco takes on Lidl in UK Court of Appeal
Why lookalike cases are not a lost cause despite Thatchers v Aldi
Taylor Wessing hires ‘exciting’ addition to international practice