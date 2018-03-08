Subscribe
istock-458588185_abalcazar
8 March 2018

Woman arrested for selling counterfeit Harry Potter goods

A Spanish woman has been arrested for selling thousands of euros worth of counterfeit "Harry Potter" merchandise.

According to  The Telegraph, wands and costumes from the franchise were among the 10,000 counterfeit items seized by the Spanish authorities, equating to €305,000 ($378,000) worth of items.

It was reported that wands were being sold for €35.99 ($45) and a replica of Harry Potter’s owl, Hedwig, was sold for €97.99 ($121).

Images released by the Spanish authorities, the  Guardia Civil, showed that other products seized include banners, scarves and hats bearing colours and symbols associated with the "Harry Potter" universe.

The Telegraph claimed that the manager of the shop had been arrested and is being investigated for her involvement in the counterfeit products.

According to the news outlet, a spokesperson for the Guardia Civil said officers had received information that there was a large number of counterfeit items at the Barcelona-based toy store.

“This raid was part of a wider operation against fake goods which are arriving mostly from China to Spain by sea and other routes,” it was reported.

The "Harry Potter" series was created by JK Rowling. As well as seven books, the series spawned a wider franchise including nine movies produced by  Warner Bros, games and toys associated with the franchise, and even a theme park.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Federal Circuit backs car makers in patent clash

Infowars sued by cartoon frog creator over poster

Countries to sign Trans-Pacific trade deal minus IP provisions

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Counterfeit goods entering US rise 8% in 2017
9 March 2018   The number of seized items infringing IP rights in the US increased by 8% in 2017 year on year.
Copyright
JK Rowling offers teachers open licence amid COVID-19 pandemic
23 March 2020   JK Rowling, author of the “Harry Potter” series, has offered an open licence to teachers, relaxing the usual copyright permissions required to post videos reading the books aloud.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
Principles ‘recast’ by UK Supreme Court in Lifestyle v Ahmed
Soaring global trade in counterfeit goods set to hit £1.43 trillion by 2030