Woman arrested for selling counterfeit Harry Potter goods

A Spanish woman has been arrested for selling thousands of euros worth of counterfeit "Harry Potter" merchandise.

According to The Telegraph, wands and costumes from the franchise were among the 10,000 counterfeit items seized by the Spanish authorities, equating to €305,000 ($378,000) worth of items.

It was reported that wands were being sold for €35.99 ($45) and a replica of Harry Potter’s owl, Hedwig, was sold for €97.99 ($121).

Images released by the Spanish authorities, the Guardia Civil, showed that other products seized include banners, scarves and hats bearing colours and symbols associated with the "Harry Potter" universe.

The Telegraph claimed that the manager of the shop had been arrested and is being investigated for her involvement in the counterfeit products.

According to the news outlet, a spokesperson for the Guardia Civil said officers had received information that there was a large number of counterfeit items at the Barcelona-based toy store.

“This raid was part of a wider operation against fake goods which are arriving mostly from China to Spain by sea and other routes,” it was reported.

The "Harry Potter" series was created by JK Rowling. As well as seven books, the series spawned a wider franchise including nine movies produced by Warner Bros, games and toys associated with the franchise, and even a theme park.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Federal Circuit backs car makers in patent clash

Infowars sued by cartoon frog creator over poster

Countries to sign Trans-Pacific trade deal minus IP provisions