WIPO publishes free court rulings database

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has unveiled a free database of major IP decisions from around the world.

Called WIPO Lex-Judgments, the searchable database currently contains more than 400 documents from 10 countries including Brazil, South Korea, and Mexico.

“WIPO Lex-Judgments will provide important support for the adjudication of IP disputes in a globalised world where courts and policymakers, challenged by the dynamic nature of the IP discipline, can use the information gained from foreign judgments and judicial practice to inform their own search for domestic judicial and policy solutions,” outgoing WIPO director general Francis Gurry said.

It marks an expansion of the WIPO Lex database, which previously offered information on international IP laws and treaties.

WIPO said the database was aimed at helping judicial authorities deal with increasingly complex IP disputes.

According to the organisation, the expansion is a direct response to concerns expressed by member states in the Caribbean and Latin American region.

The interface is currently available in English, Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish, while the service offers a machine translation into a limited set of languages.

Last month, IP Australia published its own database 100 years worth of data on IP rights applications in the country.

In what IP Australia called the “most significant update” to its IP Government Open Data yet, the data structure has been “completely revised”, allowing users to access combined data across patents, trademarks, designs, and plant breeders’ rights.

Gurry will next week be replaced as head of WIPO by incoming director general Daren Tang, who was chosen as his successor earlier this year.

Tang formerly served as chief executive of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore, which has earned praise for its use of technology including artificial intelligence.

