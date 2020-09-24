Subscribe
shutterstock_757048990_hector_christiaen
24 September 2020Rory O'Neill

WIPO publishes free court rulings database

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has unveiled a free database of major IP decisions from around the world.

Called WIPO Lex-Judgments, the searchable database currently contains more than 400 documents from 10 countries including Brazil, South Korea, and Mexico.

“WIPO Lex-Judgments will provide important support for the adjudication of IP disputes in a globalised world where courts and policymakers, challenged by the dynamic nature of the IP discipline, can use the information gained from foreign judgments and judicial practice to inform their own search for domestic judicial and policy solutions,” outgoing WIPO director general Francis Gurry said.

It marks an expansion of the WIPO Lex database, which previously offered information on international IP laws and treaties.

WIPO said the database was aimed at helping judicial authorities deal with increasingly complex IP disputes.

According to the organisation, the expansion is a direct response to concerns expressed by member states in the Caribbean and Latin American region.

The interface is currently available in English, Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish, while the service offers a machine translation into a limited set of languages.

Last month, IP Australia published its own database 100 years worth of data on IP rights applications in the country.

In what IP Australia called the “most significant update” to its IP Government Open Data yet, the data structure has been “completely revised”, allowing users to access combined data across patents, trademarks, designs, and plant breeders’ rights.

Gurry will next week be replaced as head of WIPO by incoming director general Daren Tang, who was chosen as his successor earlier this year.

Tang formerly served as chief executive of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore, which has earned praise for its use of technology including artificial intelligence.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Orrick boosts tech transactions team

CIA unveils first federal lab to protect IP

Law firms praised by Stonewall for LGBT+ inclusion efforts

Aldi’s BBQ trademark rejected by EU court

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
IP Australia publishes 100-year IP dataset
13 August 2020   IP Australia has unveiled 100 years worth of data on IP rights applications, in what it says is the office’s “most significant” update to its dataset to date.
Copyright
WIPO appoints IPOS chief as next leader
11 May 2020   Daren Tang, the current head of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore, has officially been appointed to lead the World Intellectual Property Organization.
Trademarks
Batman is most common franchise character, WIPO reveals
15 October 2020   Batman, Dracula and Spiderman are the top three most commonly used franchise characters in movies and video games, a new report has revealed.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
INTA 2024:Trademark lawyers—Staying ethical and out of jail
‘I can be myself’: Puma’s TM leader keeps up with the competition
Discover WIPR Diversity's Top 100 People in IP
Diversity & inclusion in IP practice