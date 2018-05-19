‘Wherever They Go, We Will Follow Them’

Counterfeiting is not a victimless crime. While registrants at the INTA Annual Meeting are well aware of this, the general public is not. This is one of the biggest hurdles facing enforcement agencies worldwide that are tasked with tackling counterfeits.

Chris Vansteenkiste, Cluster Manager at Europol’s Intellectual Property Crime Coordinated Coalition (IPC3) (Belgium), says: “While everyone is aware that organized crime is clearly behind illicit drugs and trafficking, the image of counterfeiting is not as crystal clear in some countries. Policymakers in such countries say they don’t think that organized crime is behind counterfeiting.”

But the situation is clear: a 2017 report on counterfeiting and piracy in the European Union, undertaken by Europol and the European Union Intellectual Property Office, confirmed that intellectual property (IP) rights infringements are an important source of income for organized crime groups.

“IP rights crime … continues to be one of the most lucrative criminal enterprises, and the fact that the illegal funds generated have been linked to organized crime means that tackling IP rights crime should remain on the EU law enforcement and policymaking radars, not least to deprive those involved in other criminal enterprises of their revenue streams,” said the report.

Peter Ratcliffe, Detective Inspector of the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) (UK), explains that there are multiple types of victims of counterfeiting. Among them are customers who purchase counterfeits and then are exploited by criminals.

“The consumer buys counterfeit goods and then criminals set up accounts using their name. The individuals then receive letters ordering them to court because they’ve sold fakes. There have also been cases where other consumers have turned up on their doorsteps, angry about being sold fake goods,” he explains.

In addition, he says, the people creating a lot of the counterfeit products are working in terrible conditions, making them victims too.

Consumers face potential health and safety risks. The effects are particularly bad when someone becomes ill from fake medicines or is hurt by a fake product.

Mr. Ratcliffe cites fake costumes as a prime example. They come with increased risks: the dye used may have toxins, and non-removable capes pose fire safety hazards.

Getting the Message Across

What can be done to convince consumers that counterfeiting is not as victimless as they think? Communication is key, according to Mr. Ratcliffe.