Subscribe
virginatlanticweb
11 April 2016

Virgin flies high with URS victory

Virgin Enterprises has won a cybersquatting case under the Uniform Rapid Suspension System (URS).

The URS, designed especially for the new generic top-level domains, is intended to tackle clear-cut cybersquatting cases more quickly than existing systems.

The disputed domain name, virgin-atlantic.work, resolves to a website with no content. Virgin is the owner of numerous trademark registrations for ‘Virgin’ and ‘Virgin Atlantic’ around the world.

Virgin contended that it had made a number of attempts to contact the domain owner, listed as whoisprotection.biz, but received no response.

Like in Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution cases, under the URS a domain can be transferred only if it is identical or confusingly similar to a trademark; the registrant has no legitimate rights or interests in it; and if it was registered and used in bad faith.

After reviewing Virgin’s complaint, examiner Piotr Nowaczyk found on Sunday, April 10, that the company had “demonstrated all three elements of the URS by a standard of clear and convincing evidence”.

The domain is now suspended for the duration of the registration.

This story was first published on  Trademarks & Brands Online.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
INTA 2024:Trademark lawyers—Staying ethical and out of jail
Challenges in global trademark enforcement
‘I can be myself’: Puma’s TM leader keeps up with the competition
Discover WIPR Diversity's Top 100 People in IP