Utilising IP Data to Effectively Gather Market, Business and Competitive Intelligence

IP data is a huge data mine, providing a wealth of intelligence to companies.

In today’s world, where hundreds of millions of concepts have already been patented, IP data has quickly become a specialised space where you can assess the novelty of your idea, protect your IP and place yourself at a distinct competitive advantage ahead of your rivals.

Join this session and gain insight to practical and real-life examples of critical decisions companies have made based on IP data and the impact this made. Uncover: