Subscribe
shutterstock_1407371705_jer123-1
20 July 2020Muireann Bolger

USITC to investigate US and Chinese sports management companies

The  US International Trade Commission (USITC) will investigate the importation of fitness devices by several sports management companies, it announced  in a notice posted on July 16.

The investigation is based on a complaint filed by California-based company  Hyper Ice on June 17, 2020, which was followed by a supplementary brief filed on June 29, 2020.

The company, which makes fitness devices, alleges that the importation and sale of certain  “therapeutic handheld percussive massage devices for applying percussive massage to a person’s body”  infringe three of its patents and violates  section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930.

The USITC has identified the following companies to be investigated: Addaday, Performance Health Systems, WODFitters Massimo Motor Sports, Kinghood International Logistics, Manybo Ecommerce, Shenzhen Let Us Win-Win Technology, Shenzhen Infein Technology, Hong Kong Yongxu Capital Management, Laiwushiyu Xinuan Trading Company, Shenzhen QingYueTang E-commerce, Shenzhen Shiluo Trading, Kula eCommerce, Fu Si of Shenzhen,  Shenzhen Qifeng Technology, Rechar, Ning Chen, Opove of Azusa, and Shenzhen Shufang E-Commerce.

The USITC’s chief administrative law judge will assign the case to one of the USITC’s administrative law judges (ALJ), who will schedule and hold a hearing. The ALJ will decide whether there is a violation of section 337, which is  subject to review by the commission.

USITC remedial orders in section 337 cases become final 60 days after issuance unless disapproved for policy reasons by Robert Lighthize, the US Trade Representative, within that period.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Federal Circuit backs USITC in appeal
17 July 2020   The Federal Circuit has backed a US International Trade Commission order barring the import of  products that infringe a patent of a toddler mug, according to a ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
Patents
BMW, Toyota and Honda named in USITC investigation
2 May 2017   Motor companies BMW, Toyota and Honda are among those named in a section 337 investigation by the US International Trade Commission.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright