Subscribe
istock-824713698ismailciydem
9 February 2018

US patent position weakens for third consecutive year: report

While the US has retained the top spot in “IP leadership”, its performance in patent protection has weakened for the third consecutive year, according to a report from the US Chamber of Commerce.

The annual report, from the Chamber’s Global Innovation Policy Center ( GIPC), features an international IP index and was released yesterday, February 8.

The US’s performance has decreased in the index’s category of patents, related rights and limitations, driven by the relative weakness in “patentability requirements and patent opposition”.

The index highlighted that cases including AMP v Myriad Genetics and Prometheus Laboratories v Mayo Collaborative Services had resulted in uncertainties over patentability.

According to the index, there is considerable uncertainty for US innovators and the legal community when it comes to determining patent eligibility for areas such as biotech, business methods, and computer-implemented inventions.

It wasn’t all bad news for the US. As well as securing the highest ranking for economic performance, the US ranked highest for copyright and international treaties, among others.

While the US may have slipped down the rankings in patentability, other countries are committing to IP-driven creativity and innovation, explained David Hirschmann, president and CEO of GIPC.

“The majority of countries took steps to strengthen their IP systems and foster an environment that encourages and incentivises creators to bring their ideas to market,” he said. “While a clear pack of leaders in IP protection top the rankings, the leadership gap has narrowed in a new global race to the top.”

The UK was ranked as the second best performing economy, after the US, with cross-industry and government cooperation listed as one of the country’s strengths.

For the first time, India progressed from the bottom 10% of economies in the index. This was partly attributed to the passage of guidelines designed to improve patentability for technological innovations, coupled with the implementation of an IP rights policy.

Hirschmann added: “There is still work to be done, and we hope governments will use this index as a blueprint to further improve their IP ecosystems and grow competitive, knowledge-based economies. When countries invest in strong IP systems, we all benefit.”

A full breakdown of the economies can be found here.

The index analyses the IP climate of 50 of the world’s economies and ranks them on innovation development in patent, trademark, copyright and trade secrets protection.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Cloud company joins WIPO patent scheme

Fox News sued over Led Zeppelin photo

Bacardi trademark hammered by absinthe brand

Australian IP firms to combine under Spruson & Ferguson

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Switzerland tops WIPO innovation index, but disparity persists
15 June 2017   Switzerland has retained its lead for the seventh consecutive year in the World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO) innovation index.
Patents
US Chamber of Commerce slams Indian patent practices
12 February 2014   The US Chamber of Commerce has criticised India’s “recent pattern of pharma patent denials”, which it says “are not about access to medicine”.
Copyright
US and UK lead the way in global IP index
7 February 2019   The US Chamber of Commerce’s Global Innovation Policy Center has published its international IP index, which assesses the IP protection regimes of 50 world economies.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
When to use generative artificial intelligence in patent drafting