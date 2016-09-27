US man sentenced for counterfeit Burberry sales

A US man who sold counterfeit Burberry, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Chanel products online has been jailed for two and half years.

The US Department of Justice released a statement on September 22 outlining the details of the case.

US District Judge Timothy Corrigan sentenced David Joseph Gruber to two and half years in prison for conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and failure to appear.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) handled the case.

From 2007 to 2014 Gruber owned and operated a website where he sold fake goods branded with trademarks owned by Burberry, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Juicy Couture, Rolex, Hermes, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Tiffany & Co, Prada, Coach, Breitling and Nike.

The products sold included handbags, watches, shoes, and clothing.

Gruber, also known as “China Dave”, ran the website with his wife, Xiao Ling Liu, who is also charged for her role in the case. She remains a fugitive.

Susan McCormick, special agent in charge of HSI Tampa, said: “These crimes impact our economy and businesses. HSI special agents work relentlessly to protect intellectual property rights.”