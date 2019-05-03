Subscribe
3 May 2019

US could get more access to China’s cloud computing market

US negotiators are likely to win more access to China’s cloud computing market than initially expected, according to a US government official.

In a conference call yesterday, May 2, Myron Brilliant, the head of international affairs at the  US Chamber of Commerce said the US “expects a greater market access opening than was initially provided by the Chinese” in previous trade negotiations.

This comes after reports in March that as part of trade talks between the countries, China would allow US cloud computing companies access to the market through one of China’s free-trade zones, where they will not be subject to customs regulations.

Brilliant also noted that China’s commitments to curb industrial subsidies will probably fall sort of US demands.

He said US negotiators want to ensure that US cloud companies are able to get licences in China, have a guaranteed free flow of data across borders and have management control.

“It is not clear we will get as much as we would like in that area, but we’re going to continue to make this an issue that has to be addressed ultimately, if not in the negotiations, then shortly after,” Brilliant said.

Yesterday’s comments come after US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin concluded two days of talks in Beijing.

The talks aimed to end a 10-month tariff war between the two countries that has disrupted supply chains and financial markets.

Earlier year, Wilbur Ross, the US commerce secretary,  accused China of having “disrespect for IP” and said its development of high-tech goods was a “direct threat” to US trade.

Ross said the threat to US trade is being “implemented by technology transfers, by disrespect for IP rights, by commercial espionage, by all kinds of very bad things”.

On Monday, April 29, the head of China’s National Intellectual Property Administration hit back at criticism of the country’s IP protection regime, saying the claims “lacked evidence”.

While he said China had “some problems”, he defended the country and said “IP infringement is a global problem that exists in every country”.

China defends IP protection amid US trade talks
29 April 2019   Chinese officials have hit back at criticism of the country's IP protection regime ahead of concluding trade negotiations with the US.
Patents
US to raise tariffs, accuses China of backtracking on commitments
7 May 2019   US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday, May 5, that he would raise tariffs on Chinese goods, prompted by China's alleged backtracking on commitments it made during trade talks.


