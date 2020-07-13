Subscribe
13 July 2020Muireann Bolger

US Copyright Office issues new COVID-19 extension

The  US Copyright Office has further extended the deadline for aspiring copyright owners who need to register their works electronically, by another 60 days, until September 8.

In normal circumstances, copyright owners generally must have registered their work within three months of the work’s publication if they wish to be able to seek statutory damages or attorney fees in a suit.

The  US Copyright Office had made temporary modifications to deadlines under the  Copyright Act for persons affected by the COVID-19 national emergency up until Friday, July 10.

As the disruptions caused by the global pandemic remain, however, the office has extended these adjustments and has notified the US Congress of this decision.

The  Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act authorises Maria Strong, the Acting Register of Copyrights, “to temporarily adjust statutory deadlines for copyright owners and other affected parties if she determines that a national emergency declared by the President is generally disrupting the normal operation of the copyright system”.

Under this authority, the  US Copyright Office previously has announced adjustments relating to certain registration claims, notices of termination, and section 115 notices of intention and statements of account.

IP offices around the world, including the  US Patents and Trademarks Office, have introduced measures aimed at minimising disruption caused by the pandemic, with many extending their deadlines to support users.

The US Copyright Office can be contacted for questions at  copyright.gov/help/ or by phone at (202) 707-3000 or 1-877-476-0778 (toll-free).

