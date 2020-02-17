Subscribe
shutterstock_655170094_nadir_keklik
17 February 2020Rory O'Neill

UKIPO throws out Audemars Piguet TM opposition

Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet has fallen short in a trademark dispute with a Chinese company over its luxury ‘Royal Oak’ brand at the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO).

In its decision, issued last week, February 12, the IPO found that Audemars Piguet, whose watches retail for more than £65,000 ($84,600), had not provided sufficient evidence to establish the reputation of its ‘Royal Oak’ brand in the UK.

The ruling means that the Swiss company’s opposition to a trademark application filed by Chinese firm Putian Ya Jiu Trading Company has failed.

Putian Ya Jiu Trading filed to register a mark for ‘Oakky’, stylised in block lettering, in 2018, covering jewellery items including watches in class 14.

Audemars Piguet opposed the application, citing its UK and EU trademarks for ‘Royal Oak’, also in class 14.

But according to the IPO hearing officer, the Swiss brand failed to provide any evidence of the ‘Royal Oak’ mark’s reputation in the UK.

“I have no evidence of turnover, market share intensity and/or geographical extent of use, nor the duration of that use or the size of the investment made by [Audemars Piguet] in promoting it,” the hearing officer wrote.

Audemars Piguet had provided print-outs of internet searches for “royal oak” and “watches”.

“The most I can conclude from the evidence is that some watches are sold under the name Royal Oak. The extent to which that is the case, I cannot conclude from the evidence before me,” the hearing officer added.

The IPO also concluded that, in any case, the level of similarity between the two marks was low and that there was not a likelihood of confusion between them.

The hearing officer said that, while there may be a level of conceptual similarity if the consumer identifies the ‘oak’ element of the Chinese company’s mark, consumers were unlikely to see ‘Oakky’ as a “natural brand extension” of ‘Royal Oak’.

Audemars Piguet was ordered to pay costs of £600 ($780) to Putian Ya Jiu Trading.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

IACC cancels Singapore conference due to COVID-19

USITC ruling raises prospect of SK Innovation EV battery ban

Motorola Solutions secures $765m verdict in trade secrets suit

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

M&S festive gin sinks Aldi in ‘lookalike’ case
UK diverges from EU on 'acquiescence' in trademark dispute
Battle of the logos: Tesco takes on Lidl in UK Court of Appeal
Why lookalike cases are not a lost cause despite Thatchers v Aldi
Taylor Wessing hires ‘exciting’ addition to international practice
Jimi Hendrix’s late bandmates get green light to sue over album royalties
Potter Clarkson targets Scottish market with new office
Aldi toasts ‘clear-cut’ win in lemon cider trademark quarrel