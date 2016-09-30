Subscribe
ira-yapanda-shutterstock-com-report-
30 September 2016

UKIPO publishes report on IP crime, says collaboration is crucial

The UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has said in a report that 84% of online marketplace takedowns reported by Trademark and Rightsholders Against Piracy, a trade body, relate to Amazon or eBay-listed websites.

The report, called “IP Crime Report 2015/16”, documents the work achieved in tackling intellectual property crime over the last year.

Among the findings in the report, the IPO said that “piracy and counterfeiting do not occur through exclusively illegal sites on the dark web”.

The use of widely available and trusted platforms like Facebook, eBay, Amazon and trusted brands like Google, in association with the promotion and distribution of counterfeit products, means that “collaboration” between brand owners and enforcement groups is crucial, the report added.

Further, the report discussed requests to remove infringing content.

It said that between January 2015 and March 2016 the British Phonographic Industry referred 100 million URLs to Google and Bing requesting the removal of infringing search results.

Other IP organisations mentioned are the Federation Against Copyright Theft, which cited the “proliferation” of internet protocol TV sets for a rise in downloading of illegal content, and PRS for Music, which reported new threats to content from ‘stream-ripping’.

Stream-ripping is a program used to save streaming media to a file so it can be accessed locally.

The full report can be viewed here.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
UKIPO outlines approaches to combat fakes online
8 September 2017   The availability of counterfeits has continued to increase with the expansion of e-commerce platforms, but this threat is being met head on with an innovative range of approaches.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
CrossFit’s trademark invalidation bid fails in Singapore
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims