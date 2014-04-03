UK IP bill close to becoming law

The UK IP bill is close to becoming law after being approved by the House of Lords.

The Lords affirmed amendments to it that include a clause allowing for prosecution of those infringing registered trademark designs for up to ten years.

The bill was led by David Willetts, a minister at the department for Business, Innovation and Skills, and was developed from recommendations in the Hargreaves Review of Intellectual Property and Growth, with the intention of modernising current UK IP law.

The measures contained in it are expected to come into force from October 2014.

After the approval of the Lords, it will now need Royal Assent but this is seen as a formality.