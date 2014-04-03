Subscribe
4 April 2014

UK IP bill close to becoming law

The UK IP bill is close to becoming law after being approved by the House of Lords.

The Lords affirmed amendments to it that include a clause allowing for prosecution of those infringing registered trademark designs for up to ten years.

The bill was led by David Willetts, a minister at the department for Business, Innovation and Skills, and was developed from recommendations in the Hargreaves Review of Intellectual Property and Growth, with the intention of modernising current UK IP law.

The measures contained in it are expected to come into force from October 2014.

After the approval of the Lords, it will now need Royal Assent but this is seen as a formality.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
CrossFit’s trademark invalidation bid fails in Singapore
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden
Protecting trademarks in DRC
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
Burberry scents victory in perfume TM clash in India