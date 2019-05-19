Subscribe
19 May 2019

U.S. Congressional Trademark Caucus Celebrates 5th Anniversary as a Unifying Voice on Capitol Hill

The U.S. Congressional Trademark Caucus (CTC) is an historic bipartisan, bicameral caucus focused on intellectual property education and consumer protection awareness against the harmful impacts of counterfeiting and other important trademark issues.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the CTC, the first-ever Congressional caucus in the United States Congress dedicated solely to trademark and brand issues in support of economic growth and consumer protection.

Currently, the CTC is co-chaired by U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (Republican – Iowa), U.S. Senator Chris Coons (Democrat – Delaware), U.S. Representative Ted Deutch (Democrat – Florida), and U.S. Representative Martha Roby (Republican – Alabama).

INTA has worked with the CTC since its formation to hold numerous educational events to raise awareness, including Congressional briefings on Capitol Hill and roundtables within Congressional districts.

These events have focused on a wide range of important trademark issues, from anticounterfeiting to the vital role that trademarks, brands, and legitimate Internet domain names play in creating jobs and boosting global economic growth and consumer trust. CTC programming has also focused on small business education about the importance of proper trademark selection, use, and protection.

It is clear that these important trademark issues resonate at the highest levels of the U.S. Congress and U.S. federal agencies, and among private sector and consumer group stakeholders.

