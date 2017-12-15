Subscribe
15 December 2017

Two men jailed for selling unauthorised Microsoft keys

Two men have been jailed for a combined total of three years and ordered to pay nearly $1.5 million after admitting conspiracy to commit wire fraud and copyright infringement relating to the sale of unauthorised activation keys for Microsoft products.

In a statement released on Wednesday, December 13, the US attorney’s office for the Middle District of Florida outlined the decision, which was handed down by US District Judge Paul Byron.

Robert Stout and Kasey Riley were both sentenced to 18 months in prison and 12 months of home detention. The court also ordered them to pay a total of $1,480,227.

According to the statement, the pair advertised Microsoft software products for sale online, using a variety of sham business names.

They then purchased unauthorised activation keys from various websites and provided them, in exchange for PayPal payments, to at least 13,000 customers throughout the US.

They received at least $1.4 million from customers in exchange for the “unauthorised, and often invalid, activation keys”, the statement read.

“We have stopped these criminals from using intellectual property for their own illegal profit,” said Tampa special agent in charge, James Spero.

“This investigation involved years of hard work by special agents and our partners at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

This was first published on Trademarks and Brands Online.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones