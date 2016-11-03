WIPR webinar: Nestlé and Syngenta talk TM searches

For a fast-moving consumer goods company such as Nestlé, being able to quickly check the availability of new trademark names in different categories and geographies is critical.

This is the opinion of Cédric Freymond, in-house counsel at Nestlé, who was speaking during a WIPR webinar, along with Jayne McClelland, trademark attorney at Syngenta.

The webinar took place yesterday, November 2, and was co-presented with intellectual property service provider Brandstock.

With more than 90,000 active trademark registrations and sales in 189 countries, it’s vital for Nestlé to search effectively and quickly on a global scale, according to Freymond.

This is where Brandstock comes in.

In collaboration with Nestlé, Brandstock has developed a new service called ‘Deep Screening’, bringing together “legal and commercial analysis to provide rapid business risk profiling”.

According to Alessia Lorenzini, director of watching at Brandstock, the new service enables “more effective decision-making and significantly reduced costs compared with full-availability searches”.

She added that the new service covers a bigger set of countries, between ten and 70, and the price begins at around €2,000 ($2,218) depending on the number of classes.

“For us, it was very important to take into account the business landscape when assessing whether the trademark can be registered,” said Freymond.

He added that the model has helped to reduce costs, and “there was no way we could continue to spend what we had spent in the past regarding searches”.

“It has allowed us to be much more efficient and quick in the way we deliver results to the business,” he said.

Agribusiness Syngenta has also taken advantage of Brandstock’s trademark searches.

During the webinar, McClelland outlined the combined search approach undertaken with Brandstock.

She also provided guidance to businesses conducting searches to develop strong brand names.

McClelland said: “The process does take a lot longer than you think it will initially. You must factor in the timescales required for voting, scheduling meetings, etc.”

To listen to the webinar, please click here.