6 November 2017Trademarks

WIPR survey: Readers say ‘Sky’ and ‘Skylite’ are not confusingly similar

A majority of WIPR readers have disagreed with the EU General Court’s finding that a trademark application for ‘Skylite’ was confusingly similar to registrations for ‘Sky’.

On October 23, WIPR reported that the General Court had ruled that the European Union Intellectual Property Office must dismiss Aldi’s ‘Skylite’ trademark application as it causes a likelihood of confusion with broadcasting company Sky’s registered marks.

The ruling said: “It must be held that the Board of Appeal was fully entitled to hold that there was a likelihood of confusion in the mind of the English-speaking part of the relevant public between the mark applied for and the earlier mark.”

Just under 60% of readers believed that the court’s finding was incorrect because, among other reasons, the ruling was based on only three letters (‘Sky’).

In February 2013, Aldi applied to register a trademark for ‘Skylite’ in classes 9 and 18 relating to laptop and travelling bags.

Sky then filed an opposition, citing several previous marks in the same classes, including EU registration number 006870992 for the word mark ‘Sky’.

“Although one trademark is contained within the other one, there is such a difference given by the term ‘lite’ that no likelihood is effectively configured,” said one reader.

Other readers added that marks should be compared as a whole, not broken up into their constituent parts.

“I don’t believe anyone would be confused between the two marks or believe there was a commercial connection between the respective owners. Many other SkyXXXX marks exist without confusion,” claimed one reader.

Another added: “Even if the assessment using just those three letters is somehow correct, it begs the question as to how Sky can claim a monopoly on a word that should be available to all to describe the blue stuff above our heads.”

One reader alleged that the decision was wrong because Sky “continues to circumvent the grace period of five years by re-filing and ‘evergreening’ its marks without use”.

The reader went on to claim that Sky then “bullies everyone who applies for a mark with Sky in it despite the fact that they have no honest interest in thousands of goods/services for which they have filed”.

Other readers agreed with the court’s finding—one claimed that ‘Sky’ is not only three letters, “it’s a word and a dominant element of the mark Skylite”.

They added that “sharing the highly distinctive prefix ‘Sky’ will probably lead to likelihood of confusion among consumers”.

Another concluded that the goods are identical and this makes a “huge difference” in the likelihood of confusion argument, while ‘Sky’ being such a “distinctive mark surely supported its arguments”.

For this week’s survey question, we ask: Does last week's  ruling that the design of London's famous black cabs lacks distinctive character confirm that registering shapes as trademarks in the UK is becoming increasingly difficult? Click here to answer.

