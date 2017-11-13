WIPR survey: Black cab ruling reveals difficulties for shape marks

A ruling from the English Court of Appeal which said that the design of London’s famous black cabs lacks distinctive character shows that registering shapes as trademarks in the UK is becoming increasingly difficult.

Earlier this month, the English Court of Appeal rejected an appeal from The London Taxi Company (LTC) against a finding that designs of the city’s famous black cabs lack distinctive character.

Lord Justice Floyd and Lord Justice Kitchin affirmed a decision made by Mr Justice Arnold in January this year at the English High Court.

LTC had hit Frazer-Nash Research, the manufacturer of the new eco-friendly Metrocab taxi, with a passing off claim and an accusation that Frazer-Nash had infringed two trademarks which depicted models of black cabs.

Arnold had rejected LTC’s passing off claim and found the two trademarks to be invalid for class 12 (taxis) because they were “devoid of inherent distinctive character”.

One reader backed the English Court of Appeal and Arnold, stating that the object of a trademark “is not to provide a monopoly on a simple shape of a car”.

They added: “It is unlikely that the shape is immediately connected to a specific brand for the average consumer, therefore it would be difficult, or even worrying, to allow such a monopoly without a brand to justify it.”

According to LTC, the design of the Metrocab infringed its 3D trademarks, EU number 951,871, (which depicts the Fairway model), and UK trademark number 2,440,659 (covering the TX1/TXII model).

The Court of Appeal said that Arnold was correct to hold that the marks didn’t have distinctive character and had not acquired it by use.

This viewpoint was further backed by another reader, who stated that the black cab “is not a distinctive design that indicates the manufacturer”.

“It is not an indicator of origin to the consumer and, as such, is not a trademark. Very simply, nobody sees a black cab and immediately knows who made it,” they further stated.

However, not all readers shared the sentiment of the courts and above readers.

One simply stated: “If you can’t register this (or a KitKat), what can you register?”

