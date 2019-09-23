Subscribe
shutterstock_1408234412_andranik_hakobyan
23 September 2019TrademarksRory O'Neill

Willfulness should not be required for profits award: AIPLA

A body representing US IP lawyers has urged the US Supreme Court to rule that willful infringement is not required for an award of profits.

In an amicus brief filed on Friday, September 20, the American Intellectual Property Lawyers Association (AIPLA) said that “courts should be free to grant that remedy based on the facts and circumstances of each case”.

“Requiring willfulness for an accounting of defendant’s profits violates the statute’s direction that the availability of such a remedy rests on the equities of each case,” the filing said.

The US Supreme Court agreed to tackle the issue after it granted certiorari in Romag Fasteners v Fossil in June this year.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit had previously found that fashion brand Fossil infringed Romag’s trademark, but did not award profits.

Romag appealed against the decision not to award profits at the Supreme Court, highlighting a split in the circuits over the issue.

The Second Circuit, along with the First, Eighth, Ninth, Tenth, and D.C. circuits, currently require a finding of willful infringement as a prerequisite for an award of profits, while the remaining six circuits do not apply this rule.

AIPLA has backed Romag’s bid, arguing that requiring a finding of willful infringement is overly restrictive on the courts.

“Willfulness is and should remain an important equitable factor in determining appropriate remedies,” AIPLA said in a statement, “but it should not be a threshold requirement for an accounting [of profits]”.

Fossil had argued that an award of profits was an “extraordinary and often draconian measure”, which should be subject to the principle of equity.

AIPLA, however, has argued that requiring a finding of willful infringement to award profits would undermine that very principle.

“The nature of equity requires flexibility to address the facts of each matter,” the association said.

According to AIPLA, “adding an extra-statutory willfulness requirement for any possible accounting is antithetical to having courts apply principles of equity based on the facts and circumstances of each case”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

The Clash serve Wilson with TM suit over tennis rackets

Australian software patent ruling will not affect examinations

EU General Court increases bench, creates specialised IP chambers

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
SCOTUS to clarify rules on awarding TM profits; defence ‘preclusion’
1 July 2019   The US Supreme Court has agreed to rule on two trademark cases, including a dispute over whether plaintiffs must establish wilful infringement in order to be awarded profits.
Trademarks
SCOTUS preview: justices consider profits awards for TM infringement
10 January 2020   The US Supreme Court is set to hear arguments next week in a key dispute that is likely to have ramifications for what remedies courts can apply for trademark infringement.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown