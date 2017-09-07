Wells Fargo and film company reach settlement in trademark dispute

Financial institution Wells Fargo and production company Weathervane Productions have settled their dispute over alleged trademark infringement.

The parties filed a joint stipulation for dismissal without prejudice at the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Miami Division, on Tuesday, September 5.

Both sides are to bear their own costs and attorneys’ fees.

In December last year, Wells Fargo accused Weathervane Productions and financier Benjamin McConley of “using the Wells Fargo marks to induce others to believe that the financial institution has made representations vouching for the defendants”.

Wells Fargo had claimed that both McConley and Weathervane Productions had provided third parties with counterfeit and forged documents purported to be from the bank which contained “the Wells Fargo marks, information that is not true, and representations that Wells Fargo has not made”.

Weathervane and McConley had suggested that they were capable of financing the production and marketing of films, “subject to an investor providing ‘matching funds’ that will be used to obtain a line of credit from Wells Fargo Bank”, alleged the lawsuit.

McConley was also a party to the settlement.

Wells Fargo owns a number of trademarks, including the image of a red square with ‘Wells Fargo’ written inside (US registration number 3,810,870), the mark ‘Together we’ll go far’ (number 3,828,859), and an image of a cart being pulled by horses (number 3,829,087).

