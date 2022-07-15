Web3 trademark search engine an industry ‘first’

An internet domain-name registrar has launched a searchable database of trademarks for brands operating in the metaverse.

Domain-name registrar EnCirca—based in Boston, US—has launched Altroots, a Web3 search bar and domain-name registration service, which it says is a market-first in trademark protection in the metaverse.

The search engine, introduced officially yesterday (July 14), will allow trademark owners to search ‘dotBrand’ TLDs on the decentralised web and securely register their own. This, says EnCirca, will enable brands to participate securely in e-commerce in the decentralised web and metaverses.

Rather than using second-level domain extensions, such as .eth, .crypto and .nft, Altroots enables the registration of top-level domains (TLDs), such as .amazon.

Web3 domain names are a type of non-fungible token (NFT) that operate in blockchains, metaverses and the decentralised web. They are used for digital wallets, digital identities, website hosting, email, and metaverse storefronts. They can be top-level, such as .brand, or second-level, such as brand.com.

“Altroots is designed to help trademark owners secure and protect their dotBrand TLD on the decentralised web,” explained Tom Barrett, CEO and founder of EnCirca (pictured).