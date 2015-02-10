Subscribe
dean bertoncelj / Shutterstock.com
10 February 2015Trademarks

Washington Redskins claims to have public backing over name

National Football League (NFL) team the Washington Redskins has hit back at an attempt to introduce legislation that would remove some of its trademarks, stating that the majority of surveyed people support its use of ‘Redskins’.

The NFL club told WIPR that public surveys in the US have shown that 80 to 90% of people support its name.

Yesterday, WIPR reported that a bill put forward by House Representative Mike Honda, called the Non-Disparagement of Native American Persons or Peoples in Trademark Registration Act, specifically targeted any trademarks containing the word ‘redskin’.

If the bill is passed, the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) would acknowledge the term ‘redskin’ as offensive and would have the power to reject any future trademark applications containing the term. The USPTO would also be allowed to cancel any existing trademarks containing the word.

But a spokesman for the Washington Redskins has said that the team “hopes that  Congress reviews all the surveys conducted on the team name” when making its decision on the bill.

He told WIPR: “According to every survey of the team name, including surveys of exclusively Native Americans, 80 to 90% of the respondents have stated that they support the Washington Redskins, which is inconsistent with the focus of his [Honda’s] legislation.”

The NFL team has appealed against the USPTO’s decision from last June to revoke six of its trademarks. A group of Native Americans had opposed the registrations.

Honda’s proposals come as the team waits for a decision by the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on whether its appeal against the USPTO’s decision will be successful.

The six trademarks will remain valid while the appeal is pending.

