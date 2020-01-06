Subscribe
shutterstock_1041446011_joerg_huettenhoelscher
6 January 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

Volvo wins damages from counterfeiter’s PayPal in $2m suit

A US federal court has awarded Volvo $2 million in damages for counterfeit accessories sold by anonymous China-based entities.

In the order, issued on December 31, the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia also ordered PayPal to transfer any funds held by the defendants to the auto company.

The order did not specify the type of goods in question, but stated that they were “intended to fit original Volvo Car automobiles” and often bore genuine Volvo product numbers.

According to Volvo, the goods in question were “cheap, low quality imitations” of its products.

The counterfeits were sold on “thousands” of e-commerce sites, including eBay.

Transactions were processed through US-based PayPal. The court ordered PayPal to release all funds held in accounts linked to the counterfeit goods as partial payment of the $2 million award.

The court also instructed PayPal to identify and close any new accounts linked to the defendants, upon receipt of a notice by Volvo.

After being informed of new accounts by Volvo, PayPal will be required to close them within two days.

Volvo initially filed the suit in July 2019, and submitted a motion for default judgment.

Magistrate judge Michael Nachmanoff filed a report at the end of November 2019 recommending that the motion be granted.

On December 31, district judge Liam O’Grady ordered that Nachmanoff’s report and recommendations be put into effect.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Antique mapmaker sues Netflix and Amazon over Bruce Willis film

Whitney Houston estate looks to block tribute tour

Philips drops smokeless grill suit against QVC

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Volvo’s IP officer leaves to head Harness Dickey
16 August 2021   Law firm Harness Dickey has appointed former Volvo IP officer Ray Millien as its new chief executive officer.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions