Subscribe
anouchka-2-
4 September 2017Trademarks

Versace ‘threats’ lead to complaint from lesser-known Versace licensee

Luxury fashion brand Versace has been sued by fashion company La Moda Italiana which is seeking a declaratory judgment of non-infringement following “threats and harassment” from Versace.

Filed last week, La Moda’s claim (pdf) described alleged threats by Gianni Versace (the company) and Versace USA to sue La Moda for trademark infringement and disparaging its brand, and also claimed that Versace had threatened La Moda’s vendors.

La Moda said this has led to the company suffering “damage both monetarily and to its business reputation”.

The case centres on a Milan-based company called Versace 1969 Abbligliamento Sportivo, which licenses products to La Moda, including 19V69, 19V69 Italia and V 1969 Italia.

“Versace 1969 Abbligliamento Sportivo of Italy and the defendant Gianni Versace were both founded by Italian gentlemen with the surname,” the complaint read.

“Both companies operate under differing trademarks in the US and throughout the world,” it added.

According to the complaint, the defendants “stated unequivocally” that the mere use of the corporate name Versace 1969 Abbligliamento Sportivo is an infringement of the trademark and related IP rights of the defendants Gianni Versace and Versace USA.

As well as a declaratory judgement, La Moda is also seeking confirmation of tortious interference with business relations as a result of threats of legal action made by the defendants.

Lad Moda claimed Versace contacted bluefly.com, an outlet selling La Moda products, threatening legal action if the alleged infringements were not removed.

“Such threats and harassment on behalf of the defendants are believed to be made for the purpose of intimidating vendors,” the complaint said.

Bluefly.com allegedly stopped working with La Moda after the threats.

La Moda is now seeking an order saying its mark is not infringing, that Versace has “interfered with prospective and existing business relationships”, an injunction preventing Versace from taking legal action over the mark, attorneys’ fees and damages.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Hyundai accused of infringing 22 patents

Beer trademarks flow amid craft beer revolution

TomTom navigates patent infringement case to new venue

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown